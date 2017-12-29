Kazakhstan PE imports increase 27% in January-November 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polyethylene (PE) in Kazakhstan increased by 27% in the eleven months of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 to 112,000 tonnes, according to a report by MRC DataScope.

Shipments of all PE grades increased, according to MRC DataScope.

November PE imports to Kazakhstan rose to 12,000 tonnes from 8,500 tonnes a month earlier, with local companies significantly increasing their purchasing of high density polyethylene (HDPE) in Russia and Uzbekistan.

November HDPE imports to Kazakhstan grew to 9,600 tonnes from 6,600 a month earlier.

Local companies increased PE purchasing in Russia after several months of severe restrictions from local producers because of shutdowns for maintenance, as well as increased delivery from Uzbekistan.

Overall HDPE imports reached 86,000 tonnes in the first eleven months of 2017, up by 31% year on year.

November purchases of LDPE by local companies increased to 1,700 tonnes from 1,700 tonnes in October, with Russian producers raising their shipments slightly.

Overall LDPE imports into Kazakhstan totalled about 19,700 tonnes over the stated period, up by 13% year on year.

Purchasing of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) by local companies was 6,300 tonnes in the first eleven months of 2017, compared to 4,800 tonnes a month earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.