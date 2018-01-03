VIDEO: Europe TiO2 supply remains key for 2018, other changes likely

LONDON (ICIS)--Markets reporter Ciaran Tyler interviews senior editor Heidi Finch on expectations in the European titanium dioxide (TiO2) market for 2018.

Players are likely to keep a close eye on supply conditions, following the pronounced tightness seen in Europe last year and some uncertainty surrounding import availability from China.

They also discuss the latest demand expectations for TiO2, along with possible changes in Europe TiO2 classification and the seller landscape that are being discussed.