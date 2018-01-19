PVC imports to Belarus grew by 39% in Jan-Nov 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into Belarus rose by 39% year on year in January-November 2017, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

PVC imports grew to 31,300 tonnes, up from 22,500 tonnes in the same period of 2016, with local windows producers accounting for the main increase in demand.

According to the statistical committee of the Republic of Belarus, local converters reduced their purchasing of PVC in November - total imports were 2,800 tonnes that month alone, compared to 3,000 tonnes in October.

Russian producers were the key suppliers of resin to Belarus, accounting for about 83% of the Belarusian market over the stated period. Producers from Germany were the second largest suppliers, with a share of 13%.

