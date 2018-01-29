PVC imports to Ukraine drop 11% in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) into Ukraine decreased in January-December 2017 by 11% year on year, totalling 98,500 tonnes, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

The resumption of production at the domestic plant after a long outage was the main reason for lower imports.

Last month’s SPVC imports to Ukraine dropped to the year’s minimum to about 3,600 tonnes from 5,900 tonnes in November because of seasonal factors.

Overall SPVC imports were about 98,500 tonnes in January-December 2017, compared to 110,600 tonnes a year earlier. The resumption of the domestic production in July after several years of shutdown at Ukraine’s Karpatneftekhim plant helped to reduce dependence on PVC imports.

Last month’s imports of US PVC amounted to about 1,900 tonnes against 3,200 tonnes in November 2017, as two of the largest producers of window profiles reduced their supply volumes significantly. Imports of North American resin totalled 49,800 tonnes in January-December 2017 versus 57,700 tonnes a year earlier.

December shipments of European PVC into the Ukrainian market went down to 1,200 tonnes from 2,100 tonnes a month earlier. Overall imports of European PVC fell to 32,400 tonnes over the stated period from 42,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Last month’s imports of Russian SPVC decreased to 373 tonnes from 460 tonnes in November. Last year"s shipments of Russian resin were 13,800 tonnes, compared to 10,200 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.