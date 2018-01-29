Ukraine's PP imports up 3% in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Total imports of polypropylene (PP) into Ukraine increased to 123,100 tonnes in 2017, up 3% compared to 2016, with the largest increased recorded in homopolymer PP, according to MRC DataScope.

Demand for all PP grades increased, but homopolymer PP accounted for the greatest growth.

Overall homopolymer PP imports totalled 94,400 tonnes in 2017, up by 4% year on year.

Imports of PP block copolymers into the country were about 12,900 tonnes in January-December, compared with a little more than 12,500 tonnes.

Overall imports of PP random copolymers reached 13,700 tonnes in January-December 2017, whereas this figure was 13,600 tonnes a year earlier.

Total imports of other propylene copolymers over the reporting period were about 2,100 tonnes, compared with 2,500 tonnes in the same time a year earlier.

December’s imports of homopolymer PP to the Ukrainian market decreased to 8,600 tonnes from 9,200 tonnes in November.

The main decrease occurred for the supply of homopolymer PP raffia grade from Saudi Arabia.

December imports of PP block copolymers into the country were about 1,000 tonnes, down 10% year on year.

Local companies decreased their demand for pipe propylene copolymers.

December imports of PP random copolymers into Ukraine decreased to 1,000 tonnes against 1,500 tonnes in November, with a decrease in purchases provided by local producers of pipes and injection moulding products.

December PP imports to Ukraine decreased 10,700 tonnes from 11,900 tonnes a month earlier, with the homopolymer PP and block propylene copolymers (PP block copolymers) accounting for a decrease in shipments.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.