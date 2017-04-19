SABIC, ExxonMobil create joint venture for proposed US cracker project

HOUSTON (ICIS)--SABIC and ExxonMobil created a joint venture to develop a complex in San Patricio county in Texas that will include an ethane cracker and downstream units, they said on Tuesday.

The new joint venture is known as Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, according to the companies.

The cracker will have a capacity of 1.8m tonnes/year. The downstream units include a monoethylene glycol (MEG) and two polyethylene (PE) plants.

Construction of the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project is still waiting on the completion of environmental permits, the companies said. The complex should start operations in 2021-2022.

The companies did not specify the name of the joint venture.