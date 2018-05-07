NPE '18: Industry organisation unveils plastics educational tool

ORLANDO (ICIS)--This Is Plastics, an educational resource created to turn industry employees into ambassadors, was announced on Monday by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) at this year’s National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

The website offers educational tools such as stories and interactive media that cover industry-related issues such as litter, plastic taxes, bag bans, industry innovations and sustainability. The goal is to arm industry employees with knowledge to discuss plastics in today’s world with consumers.

Five topic areas are addressed: Plastics 101, Safety, Economic Impact, Environment and Innovation. Content is shareable through email and social media.

“Plastics industry employees can use information they glean from This Is Plastics to inform conversations they have in their daily lives,” said Wylie Royce, PLASTICS Chairman and President of Royce Associates. “If we're able to articulate what we all know and believe, we can show people how plastics make a positive impact.”

