NPE '18: Mexico Braskem Idesa stresses service in new commercial phase

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Mexican polyethylene (PE) producer Braskem Idesa is entering a new commercial phase in the domestic market after two years of production, a commercial director said on Wednesday.

Depending on the product, Braskem Idesa has captured a 20-30% market share in Mexico through an aggressive pricing policy that has given clients alternatives to US imports and a taste of the services that the company can offer to improve the standing of its clients, said Alfredo Prince, Braskem’s commercial director. He made his comments on the sidelines of the National Plastics Exposition (NPE)

The new phase will emphasise this service factor over pricing, now that customers have tried the products and the experience of dealing with a domestic supplier.

The company has provided an alternative to established US companies exporting PE product into Mexico and the state-owned Pemex, which has lost market share because of a lack of feedstock. Braskem Idesa is now better positioned to compete with the wave of new US PE plants starting up this year and next.

Braskem Idesa continues to export into the US, Central and South America, supplying product from plants in Mexico or Brazil while maximising logistics effectiveness.

Sponsored by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NPE2018: The Plastics Show takes place on 7-11 May in Orlando, Florida.