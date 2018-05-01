NPE '18: Polyurethane composites aim for weight reduction, efficiency for trailer beds

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Trailer bed manufacturers are turning to polyurethane composite materials to provide a lighter and more thermally efficient product, said Jim Reddy, market development manager, performance materials at BASF on Wednesday on the sidelines of the National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

BASF has developed a methyl di-p phenylene isocyanate (MDI)-based polyurethane composite trailer bed in conjunction with Wabash National Commercial Trailer Products.

“Our polyurethane composite trailer is 15% lighter and 25% more thermally efficient compared with trailers made using wood and metal products. The composite trailer bed also takes up less space in the trailer so the overall carrying capacity of the trailer is improved,” Reddy said.

Lightweighting trailers allows shipping companies to save on fuel costs.

“Food wastage is a major issue, with around 13% of all perishable foods shipped across the US being spoiled during transit,” Reddy added.

“Based on a total cost of ownership model, our composite trailer bed’s cost is competitive with traditional materials as the composite trailer bed maintains peak performance over a longer period of time than a traditional trailer while also promising a longer service life,” Reddy stated.

