NPE '18: Braskem's US PP plant construction on track for 2020 completion

ORLANDO (ICIS)--Braskem is on track for a Q1 2020 completion of its polypropylene (PP) production line in La Porte, Texas, the company's USA branch said on Friday. The Delta plant will have a capacity of 1bn lbs/year (453,000 tonne/year).

The $675m facility will be the first PP plant built in the US since 2005, said Stacy Torpey, communications representative at Braskem USA, said on the sidelines of this year's National Plastics Exposition (NPE).

Braskem USA's CEO Mark Nikolich noted on Monday the company has five pre-existing PP plants located throughout Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, giving the company leeway in regards to natural disasters and other upsets.

The company also showcased a virtual reality (VR) tour, which Torpey explained gives attendees an idea of what the plant will look like upon completion.

