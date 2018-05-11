PVC production in Russia rises 6% in January-April

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s overall production of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) grew in the first four months of 2018 by 6% year on year to 322,200 tonnes, according to MRC’s ScanPlast report.

RusVinyl (joint venture of SIBUR and SolVin) produced 20,900 tonnes of PVC in April, with 1,700 tonnes accounting for emulsion polyvinyl chloride (EPVC), compared to 30,800 tonnes a month earlier. The Nizhny Novgorod producer shut down its production for a scheduled turnaround in the third decade of April.

The maintenance was finished in early May. Thus, RusVinyl’s overall production of resin reached 105,500 tonnes in the first four months of 2018 versus 102,600 tonnes a year earlier.

SayanskKhimPlast increased its capacity utilisation last month, the plant’s production of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) reached 24,300 tonnes, whereas this figure was 19,800 tonnes in March. The Sayansk plant managed to produce 96,200 tonnes of resin in the first four months of the year, compared to 83,500 tonnes a year earlier.

Bashkir Soda Company (BSC) produced 22,300 tonnes of SPVC in April, whereas 22,900 tonnes were produced in March. The Bashkir plant’s overall production of resin was 89,100 tonnes in January-April 2018, up by 3% year on year.

Kaustik (Volgograd) slightly reduced its production last month, the plant’s overall SPVC output was 7,900 tonnes versus 8,000 tonnes in March. The plant’s overall production of resin reached 31,400 tonnes over the stated period versus 30,300 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.