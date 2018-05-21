Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 18 May 2018.

Iran petchem players shrug off US pullout from nuclear deal

Iran petrochemical players have learned to adapt to difficult business conditions over the years and were generally shrugging off US’ plans to re-impose sanctions.

SE Asia MA hits three-year high on tight supply, strong demand

Southeast Asia’s maleic anhydride (MA) spot prices have reached three-year highs amid tight supply and strong demand from Europe and India, with the market condition expected to extend into June.

SE Asia IPA market bearish; demand weakens ahead of Ramadan

Southeast Asia’s isopropanol (IPA) market has been bearish amid weakness in downstream demand, ahead of the month-long Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Asia SBR makers hike offers on surging BD; buyers resist

Asia's styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) producers continued to hike their offers this week on the back of surging costs of feedstock butadiene (BD), while buyers were posing a stronger resistance to any further price increase.

China PE import supply from Iran may tighten on plant turnarounds

China's supply of imported polyethylene (PE) from Iran may tighten over the next three months due to scheduled maintenance at major Iranian facilities.