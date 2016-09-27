INSIGHT: Standoff between oil and UK government main obstacle to E10

Vivergo, the UK's largest bioethanol producer, started in 2012 and situated just north of the Humber, is a short journey from Dakin’s Scunthorpe. It is also an important employer for some of his constituents.

Another feature of the RTFO, the crop cap, beginning at 4% and contracting to 2% by 2032, has been regarded by ethanol producers as a signal that support for the biofuel industry in the UK will wane.

However, Dakin and other bioethanol supporters believe that while renewable fuel and agriculture do pose some environmental issues, not using biofuels now would be worse.

Both he and Conservative members of the cross-party bioethanol group signed a letter at the beginning of May which said:

"We need to take a candid look at what measures might be taken in the time period between now and full electrification to ensure that road transport can make an immediate contribution to improving air quality as well as reducing CO2 [carbon dioxide] emissions," it said.

“We understand that fuel suppliers my now be considering using imported crop-based biodiesel which the government has gone to great lengths to discourage, or even buying out of their obligation rather than supplying E10.”

MP Dakin added: “The problem with the changing crop cap means that the commercial horizons are relatively short,” adding that he was not commenting on whether there should be a crop cap or not.

“Within that horizon there needs to be a decision on E10,” he said. “Business needs a confident future and at the moment there is a lot of uncertainty.”

Some crude majors, as well as their trade group in the UK, have declined to comment on the matter.

However, a spokesperson for Anglo-Dutch major Shell said to ICIS: “In order to ensure that the introduction of E10 is successful, both in terms of for the consumer and for businesses commercially, strong government leadership is needed.”

Industry body UK Petroleum Industry Association (UK PIA) declined to comment on the issue of who should introduce E10, as did several other blenders like US-headquartered Phillips 66 and ExxonMobil.

Fuel ethanol industry participants are quick to explain what they see being the issue.

The “standoff between oil and government,” as Dakin puts it, comes from issues of cost and reputational risk.

“UK infrastructure is made for two grades of gasoline; high octane fuel and E5,” explained Grant Pearson, who is both commercial director at the UK’s second-largest fuel ethanol plant, Ensus, and chairman of the UK’s Renewable Energy Association.

When E10 was unveiled in 2011 in Germany, an “E10 boykott” began among drivers who thought their cars’ warranties might be affected by using the fuel, or who did not know if they could use it, he said.

Suppliers worry that they are the company to start using E10 instead of E5, they will bear the burden of informing the public on how to use E10, and the costs.

With only two, and sometimes one, gasoline pump available at most UK petrol stations, the shift will be a replacement and could confuse consumers.

The lack of response from UK suppliers’ trade body could be a strong indication no plans to unveil E10 as a group are not favoured.

By Pearson's calculations, about 5% of UK sales are of high octane premium product, but the fuel sells for £0.08-0.10/litre more than E5.

Swapping to E10 fuel supply at once would see suppliers retain customers that otherwise might be spooked.

And, if they are spooked, they could choose to spend more on a more expensive fuel grade they recognise, even providing a nice boost to profits.