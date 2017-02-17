Belarus PP imports increase 4.6% in Q1

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polypropylene (PP) into Belarus increased to about 23,000 tonnes in first three months of this year, up 4.6% year on year, compared to the same period of 2017, with the greatest decrease in imports occurring for homopolymer PP, according to MRC DataScope.

March PP imports in the Republic of Belarus amounted to about 8,100 tonnes against 8,000 tonnes a month earlier, with homopolymer PP purchases increased, while demand for propylene copolymers declined. Overall imports of propylene polymers reached 23,000 tonnes in January-April 2018, compared to 22,000 tonnes a year earlier.

March imports of homopolymers of propylene to the Belarusian market rose to 5,500 tonnes against 5,300 tonnes a month earlier, local companies increased the volume of purchases of injection moulding PP in Russia. Thus, overall homopolymer PP imports reached 15,800 tonnes in January-March, up by 7.3% year on year. Russian producers with the share of about 86% of the total shipments were the key suppliers.

March imports of propylene copolymers to Belarus decreased to 2,500 tonnes from 2,700 tonnes a month earlier, local companies decreased their procurement of injection moulding statistical copolymers (PP random copolymers) in Russia. Thus, overall imports of propylene copolymers reached 7,200 tonnes in January-March 2018, whereas this figure was 7,300 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.