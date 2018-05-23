PE imports into Belarus drop 0.7% in Q1

MOSCOW (MRC)--The total volume polyethylene (PE) imports to Belarus declined by 0.7% in the first three months of this year compared to a year earlier and reached 31,300 tonnes, according to MRC DataScope.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Belarus, external deliveries of polyethylene rose to 11,100 tonnes in March 2018 against 9,300 tonnes a month earlier.

Local companies increased the volume of purchases of all types of polyethylene. In general, for the first quarter of this year the total volume of imports of PE reached the level of 31,300 tonnes against 31,600 tonnes a year earlier. The demand for HDPE has increased, whereas the demand for linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) has declined.

The total volume of imports of LDPE grew to 3,300 tonnes in March 2018 against 3,000 tonnes a month earlier. Local companies increased the volume of purchases of polyethylene in Russia.

March LLDPE imports in the country were about 2,600 tonnes against 1,900 tonnes in February, with local companies seriously increased the volume of purchases of Middle Eastern butene polyethylene. Thus, during the reporting period, the total volume of imports of linear polyethylene reached the level of 7,000 tonnes, while a year earlier this figure was about 12,000 tonnes.

March imports of HDPE grew to 5,200 tonnes against 4,400 tonnes a month earlier. Local companies have increased their purchases of polyethylene from Russian producers. Thus, the first three months of the external supply of HDPE amounted to about 15,300 tonnes, which is 44% more than the same indicator in 2017.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.