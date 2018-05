HOUSTON (ICIS)--Indorama Ventures Public Co Limited (IVL) has completed the acquisition of Mossi & Ghisolfi's (M&G) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plant in Brazil, the company said on Friday.

IVL completed all of the closing formalities and took control of the operations on Thursday, the company said in a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The plant is in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, and it has a PET capacity of 550,000 tonne/year.

M&G operated the plant under M&G Polimeros Brazil.