INTERACTIVE: Global IPEX for May 2018 up 1.5% month on month at 275.85

LONDON (ICIS)--Global IPEX for May 2018 up 1.5% month on month at 275.85, up 13.8% year on year

US IPEX up 0.9% at 265.16

Northwest Europe IPEX down 2.8% at 310.42

Northeast Asia IPEX down up 4.0% at 267.54

Major price increases this month Commodity Region Month on month change Butadiene Northeast Asia +24.4% Propylene US +10.9% Butadiene US +7.9% Major price decreases this month Commodity Region Month on month change Styrene Northwest Europe -6.3% Ethylene Northeast Asia -5.9% Polystyrene Northwest Europe -5.6%

The ICIS petrochemical index tracks the movement of 12 major petrochemicals and polymers: ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, paraxylene (PX), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), styrene, polystyrene (PS), methanol and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with the regional indexes weighted by capacity.

The index values are subject to change as contract prices settle. Asia PX, US LDPE, US PP and US styrene have not yet settled for May.

Global and regional IPEX data are available here

The ICIS Petrochemical Index methodology is available here