INTERACTIVE: Global IPEX for May 2018 up 1.5% month on month at 275.85

06 June 2018 11:20 Source:ICIS News

LONDON (ICIS)--Global IPEX for May 2018 up 1.5% month on month at 275.85, up 13.8% year on year

US IPEX up 0.9% at 265.16
Northwest Europe IPEX down 2.8% at 310.42
Northeast Asia IPEX down up 4.0% at 267.54

Major price increases this month
Commodity Region Month on month change
Butadiene Northeast Asia +24.4%
Propylene US +10.9%
Butadiene US +7.9%
Major price decreases this month
Commodity Region Month on month change
Styrene Northwest Europe -6.3%
Ethylene Northeast Asia -5.9%
Polystyrene Northwest Europe -5.6%

The ICIS petrochemical index tracks the movement of 12 major petrochemicals and polymers: ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, paraxylene (PX), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), styrene, polystyrene (PS), methanol and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with the regional indexes weighted by capacity.

The index values are subject to change as contract prices settle. Asia PX, US LDPE, US PP and US styrene have not yet settled for May.

By Staff Reporter