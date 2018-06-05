INTERACTIVE: Global IPEX for May 2018 up 1.5% month on month at 275.85

LONDON (ICIS)--Global IPEX for May 2018 up 1.5% month on month at 275.85, up 13.8% year on year
US IPEX up 0.9% at 265.16
Northwest Europe IPEX down 2.8% at 310.42
Northeast Asia IPEX down up 4.0% at 267.54
|Major price increases this month
|Commodity
|Region
|Month on month change
|Butadiene
|Northeast Asia
|+24.4%
|Propylene
|US
|+10.9%
|Butadiene
|US
|+7.9%
|Major price decreases this month
|Commodity
|Region
|Month on month change
|Styrene
|Northwest Europe
|-6.3%
|Ethylene
|Northeast Asia
|-5.9%
|Polystyrene
|Northwest Europe
|-5.6%
The ICIS petrochemical index tracks the movement of 12 major petrochemicals and polymers: ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, paraxylene (PX), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), styrene, polystyrene (PS), methanol and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with the regional indexes weighted by capacity.
The index values are subject to change as contract prices settle. Asia PX, US LDPE, US PP and US styrene have not yet settled for May.
Global and regional IPEX data are available here
The ICIS Petrochemical Index methodology is available here