PP production in Russia drops 0.4% in January-May

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s overall production of polypropylene (PP) fell in January-May 2018 by 0.4% year on year, totalling 589,400 tonnes, according to MRC ScanPlast report.

SIBUR Tobolsk, Russia’s largest PP producer, shut down its production capacities for maintenance in May, leading to the local producer’s lower PP output of 93,300 tonnes versus 130,000 tonnes a month earlier.

Russia’s overall PP production reached 589,400 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, compared to 591,000 tonnes a year earlier. Neftekhimiya accounted for the greatest increase in the output, whereas Nizhnekamskneftekhim and SIBUR Tobolsk reduced their production.

SIBUR Tobolsk shut down its production for almost a 30-day turnaround in the first decade of May, as a result, the plant’s PP output was 12,700 tonnes, compared to 46,800 tonnes a month earlier. The Tobolsk plant’s total PP production exceeded 186,000 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, down by 16% year on year.

Poliom (Titan Group) produced 18,900 tonnes of PP last month, compared to 18,500 tonnes in April. Overall, the Omsk plant produced 92,100 tonnes of PP over the stated period, up by 4% year on year.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim produced 18,500 tonnes of propylene polymers in May versus 18,200 tonnes a month earlier. Overall output of polymer at the Nizhnekamsk plant decreased in January-May 2018 by 3% year on year to 88,100 tonnes.

Tomskneftekhim produced 12,600 tonnes of propylene polymers last month, which equalled the figure of April. The Tomsk plant’s PP output exceeded 61,600 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, compared to 58,900 tonnes a year earlier.

May total PP production at Ufaorgsintez was 11,100 tonnes versus 11,200 tonnes a month earlier. Overall output of polymer at the Ufa plant rose to 56,000 tonnes in January-May 2018, compared to 52,200 tonnes a year earlier.

Stavrolen (LUKOIL) shut down its production for a short maintenance last month, as a result, the output decreased to 8,800 tonnes from 10,800 tonnes in April. Overall production of propylene polymers at the Budenovsk plant reached 49,800 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, up by 2% year on year.

Neftekhimiya (Kapotnya) also reduced its capacity utilisation in May, the overall output was10,600 tonnes versus 12,000 tonnes a month earlier. The plant’s overall PP output reached 55,800 tonnes over the stated period, up 76% year on year. The last year's low figure was caused by a long scheduled maintenance in March-April.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.