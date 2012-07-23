ExxonMobil starts up rubber, hydrocarbon resin units in Singapore

HOUSTON (ICIS)--ExxonMobil started production of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins and halobutyl rubber at its complex in Singapore, the US-based producer said on Wednesday.

The Escorez plant will have a capacity to produce 90,000 tonnes/year of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins. The plant will help meet long-term demand growth for hot-melt adhesives used in packaging and baby diapers, ExxonMobil said.

The butyl plant will have a capacity of 140,000 tonnes/year. The material will be used to make tyres that will do a better job of maintain inflation, which should improve fuel economy, ExxonMobil said.