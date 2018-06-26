PE production in Russia rose by 4% in January-May

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia's production of polyethylene (PE) increased b 4% year on year in the first five months of 2018, with shipments of all PE grades increasing, according to a MRC"s ScanPlast report.

Overall PE output reached 774,800 tonnes in January-May 2018, compared to 742,900 tonnes a year earlier. Production of all PE grades rose, with linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) accounting for the greatest increase.

In May alone, total PE production grew to 156,600 tonnes, up from 151,800 tonnes a month earlier. The increased production was caused by the end of maintenance at Kazanorgsintez's low density polyethylene (LDPE) production capacities.

May total output of high density polyethylene (HDPE) fell to 86,800 tonnes from 92,500 tonnes a month earlier, as Nizhnekamskneftekhim resumed LLDPE production in the last month of spring after a short switch-over to HDPE production. Russian plants' overall HDPE output reached 414,200 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, up by 1.8% year on year.

Last month's total LDPE production was slightly over 55,100 tonnes versus 54,900 tonnes in April. Total LDPE production exceeded 285,800 tonnes in the January-to-May period, up by 3% year on year.

Elsewhere, overall LLDPE output exceeded 77,000 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, up by almost a quarter year on year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.