PE imports to Ukraine remain flat in January-May

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polyethylene (PE) into the Ukrainian market remained relatively flat in the first five months of 2018, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

Overall PE imports reached 100,600 tonnes in January-May 2018, which virtually corresponded to the figure a year earlier.

High density polyethylene (HDPE) imports decreased significantly because of the resumption of the domestic production. Demand for ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA) also subsided, whereas shipments of other ethylene polymers increased.

Overall HDPE imports reached 31,100 tonnes in the first five months of 2018, compared to 42,900 tonnes a year earlier. Film grade HDPE accounted for the greatest reduction in imports (60%), which was caused by the resumption of the local production.

In May alone, PE imports to Ukraine rose to 23,900 tonnes from 17,400 tons in April, as local companies significantly reduced their purchasing of all grades of ethylene polymers.

HDPE imports to the Ukrainian market increased significantly in May, with PE for the production of plastic bottle caps accounting for the main increase in shipments. Total imports were 7,200 tonnes, compared to 4,800 tonnes in April.

May imports of low density polyethylene (LDPE) grew to 7,100 tonnes from 5,200 tonnes a month earlier, as local companies increased their purchases of LDPE in Russia. Overall LDPE imports reached 31,600 tonnes over the stated period, up by 24% year on year.

Imports of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) were 8,200 tonnes in May, compared to 6,400 tonnes in April. Overall LLDPE imports rose to 32,000 tonnes in January-May 2018 versus 25,500 tonnes a year earlier. Local stretch films producers accounted for the main increase in imports.

Imports of other PE grades, including EVA, totalled 5,700 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 6,900 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.