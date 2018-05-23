Russia’s Gazprom neftekhim Salavat shuts down PE production for scheduled turnaround

MOSCOW (MRC)--Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, one of Russia’s largest production complexes for oil refining and petrochemicals, has shut down its polyethylene (PE) production for a scheduled turnaround, according to the ICIS-MRC Price report.

On Sunday 1 July, the producer took its low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE) production capacities off-stream in order to conduct scheduled maintenance work.

The plant’s representative and customers said the shutdown of HDPE production would be short with operations planned to resume in seven days.

LDPE production was shut for a longer period, with output planned to resume after 30 days.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat’s LDPE and HDPE production capacities are 45,000 and 120,000 tonnes per year, respectively.

