VIDEO: Europe MMA market calm and balanced ahead of EPCA

LONDON (ICIS)--After a turbulent few years in the European methyl methacrylate (MMA) market, there is a calmer sentiment ahead of this year’s European Petrochemical Association (EPCA) meeting.

Supply is balanced in Europe and demand on the weaker side, but overseas factors continue to impact the European market.

Morgan Condon interviews Katherine Sale on the current pricing dynamics, and supply and demand drivers for 2018.