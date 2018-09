LONDON (ICIS)--The European caustic soda market re-balanced in the first half of the year following 2017 capacity closures, but may tighten again going into Q4 due to planned and unplanned shutdowns.

Markets Editor Pavle Popovic talks to Senior Editor for caustic soda Chris Barker about expectations in the European market ahead of the 52nd annual EPCA in Vienna from 7-10 October.

Edited by Chris Barker