Russia’s output of polymer-based products up by 9.2% in August year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s output of products from polymers grew in August by 9.2% year on year, according to MRC analysts, with production rising 5.6% year on year in January-August.

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service said August production of unreinforced and non-combined films was 104,400 tonnes, compared to 100,900 tonnes a month earlier.

Output of film products grew in the first eight months of 2018 by 0.8% year on year to 724,500 tonnes.

August production of non-porous polymer boards, sheets and films increased to 32,400 tonnes, compared to 30,300 tonnes in July.

Thus, output of these products reached 233,800 tonnes in January-August, up by 3.8% year on year.

Production of porous polymer boards, sheets and films was 31,900 tonnes in the last month of the summer, compared to 26,800 tonnes in July. Overall output of these products reached 196,500 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, up by 13% year on year.

August production of plastic windows and door blocks was 2.74m square metres (sqm) and 131,600 sqm, respectively, versus 2.27m sqm and 119,400 sqm a month earlier.

In January-August, output of these products was 15.3m sqm and 752,100 sqm, respectively, over the stated period, up by 11% and 24% year on year.

August production of plastic bottles and flasks exceeded 1.8m items versus 1.99m a month earlier. Overall output of these plastic products totalled 14.2m units in January-August 2018, compared to 13.3m units a year earlier.

Production of polymer pipes, hoses and fittings was 61,300 tonnes in the last months of the summer versus 62,000 tonnes a month earlier.

Overall output of these products was 389,400 tonnes in the first eight months of 2018, up by 7.6% year on year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.