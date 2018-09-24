Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 28 September.

US-China trade war heightens as new tariffs on $260bn goods hit

The US-China trade war escalated as a third round of tariffs involving $260bn worth of goods was implemented on Monday, concerns for which have been rattling Asia’s equities and currency markets.

Tariffs undermine benefits of US tax cuts, deregulation – ACC economist

The uncertainty surrounding NAFTA as well as tariffs that the US and China are imposing on each other are undermining the benefits that the US chemical industry has enjoyed from the nation's tax cuts and deregulation, the chief economist of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) said on Monday.

US Bayport Polymers to more than double PE capacity at Texas facility

Bayport Polymers, the 50/50 joint venture between Total and Novealis Holdings, is to more than double polyethylene (PE) capacity at its facility in Bayport, Texas, it said on Tuesday.

US September barge acetone contract settles up on high RGP

US September acetone contracts fully settled, sources confirmed on Wednesday, rising on persistently high prices for key feedstock refinery-grade propylene (RGP).

N America October methanol contracts increase

North American (NA) October methanol contracts rose by 3-4 cents/gal on Thursday to an average 148.5 cents/gal on postings by Methanex and Southern Chemical (SCC).

US September propylene contracts settle down 1 cent/lb

US September propylene contracts settled a 1 cent/lb decrease for the majority of the market amid improved supply and a slight downtrend for spot prices, although one seller did not settle at that level.